Offenders on probation carry out community clean-ups to repay society

ITV News Meridian journalist Chlöe Oliver speaks to offenders taking part in the clean-up as well as Policing Minister Kit Malthouse

Offenders on probation are helping to clean up community sites in their area, in a new scheme by the government.

The Crime and Policing Minister Kit Malthouse, who is also the MP for North West Hampshire, visited the clean-up at St Boniface Church in Chandler's Ford.

The project is part of the Great British Spring Clean event, in which thousands of criminals will be taking part in over 300 community clean ups across England and Wales.

It hopes to not only give people on probation transferable skills, but to also help improve local communities which have been blighted by crime.

Dozens of offenders took part in the clean-up in Chandler's Ford in Hampshire

Those on probation are either serving a community sentence or who have been released from prison early on parole.

The community payback scheme taking place in Southampton is one of 35 taking place across Hampshire, Dorset, Surrey and Sussex.

Each year courts hand down more than 50,000 Unpaid Work requirements to punish offenders for crimes including theft, criminal damage and alcohol-related incidents.

Wearing high-visibility jackets emblazoned with “Community Payback” ensures offenders are seen to pay for their crimes while carrying out work that benefits the local community.

Policing and Crime Minister, Kit Malthouse said:

"To criminals, there are few stronger deterrents than a community that is able to take pride in their area. Safe neighbourhoods attract jobs and investment and let people thrive, free from crime.

"Getting offenders to pay for their crimes in a way that visibly benefits the community they have harmed is critical to making them think twice about tormenting their fellow citizens."