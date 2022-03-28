Thames Valley Police have urged drivers to take notice of 'road closed' signs after a motorist was caught on video barging a wheelbarrow out of his way.

Scaffolding was in place in a narrow lane in the village of Streatley, west Berkshire, while a building was being repaired, but the driver ignored the diversionary route.

When the car starts to hit the barrow, an onlooker can be heard asking: "What are you doing?" but the driver ignores him and drives away.

WATCH: Drive barges wheelbarrow out of the road with his bumper

Police have revealed the driver was given four points on his licence and fined £450 for ignoring a temporary road closure.

They said: "Thankfully no one was injured but it could have been a different story. Road closures are there to protect the public and other road users. Please follow the signs or you could be putting lives in danger."

