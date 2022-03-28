Vandals deflate the tyres of more than 50 cars in night-time spree

Play video

WATCH: Police have released CCTV footage of two suspects. Credit: Sussex Police

A pair of vandals deflated the tyres on more than 50 cars after an overnight spree.

The pair were spotted running around the streets of Brighton and Hove and letting down the tyres over the course of several nights.

Drivers awoke to discover that they had flat tyres on their vehicles, the vast majority of which occurred overnight on the weekend of March 7 and 8.A spokesman for Sussex Police said they received 54 reports of vehicles having had their tyres deflated.Inspector Nicky Stuart, of Brighton and Hove’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We understand the impact these crimes are having on the community and I would like to reassure the public that our officers are working around the clock to catch those responsible."This type of behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated in Brighton and Hove and while we have seen a marked drop in the number of incidents since the weekend of March 7/8, any such occurrences are unacceptable."We are exploring several lines of inquiry but as always the public are our eyes and ears. If you see anything suspicious, recognise either of these two individuals or have any information that could help, contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Extinguisher."