A driver who caused the death of a shopper in a supermarket car park in Dorset has been sentenced.

Susan Stanford, 69, was rushed to Southampton General Hospital after she was hit outside Asda in West Quay Road, Poole on September 18, 2020. She died six days later.

The driver Ericson Dalire Andres, 41, of Parkstone Road, recieved a 12-month community order and was banned from driving for a year.

Susan was crossing the road to reach her vehicle, when Andres turned into the road in his Vauxhall Insignia and collided with Susan.

Andres admitted a charge of causing death by careless driving at Poole Magistrates' Court.He was sentenced to a 12-month community order, with a requirement to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work as well as pay a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sue was rushed to Southampton General Hospital following the collision. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Inspector Craig Tatton, of the traffic unit, said: "This case is a sad reminder of the devastating consequences that can result from even a momentary lapse of concentration when someone is at the wheel of a vehicle."Our thoughts remain with the family of Susan Stanford and we would like to thank them for their support throughout the investigation and court proceedings."In a tribute, Sue's family said: "Sue leaves behind a devoted husband Dave and two wonderful daughters, Jadine and Kirsty, that she deeply loved and adored.

"They will continue her legacy, smile, and make sure Sue is never forgotten.

"Sue had not long moved to her final dream home in Creekmoor but had spent much of her adult years abroad, Berlin.

"Sue was born in Bournemouth, daughter to the late Emily and Reginald Light in 1951.

"Sadly, Sue also leaves her twin brother Tony who cherishes their memories together. "Sue is missed and loved every day by all who knew her. Sue touched everyone with her love, friendship, and passion for life and family. RIP."