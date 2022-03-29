A former Wiltshire police officer who embarked on an inappropriate sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman he met while on duty has been sentenced to nine months in prison.

Darren Thorn, 44, who worked as a PC for Wiltshire Police until he was dismissed in December, appeared at Reading Crown Court today.

The court heard he had an affair with the woman, who he met while investigating allegations of domestic violence against her, accessed police computer systems in order to obtain personal data about members of the public and passed on confidential policing information.

Thorn, who worked as a response officer in Swindon, was arrested in 2018 when the allegations came to light and suspended from the force.

Thorn worked for Wiltshire Police Credit: ITV News

The investigation was carried out by Wiltshire Police, supervised by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

In November 2021 Thorn, who now lives in Devon, pleaded guilty to one charge of corruption, two charges of computer misuse and one charge of misconduct in a public office.

A public gross misconduct hearing was then able to be held.

Six counts of gross misconduct were upheld and Thorn was dismissed with immediate effect.

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills said: “We have been clear throughout this process that Thorn’s actions were not only illegal, but were a significant and sustained breach of the very highest standards that the public and we expect from all our police officers and staff.

“We welcome today’s sentencing and, alongside Thorn’s earlier dismissal for gross misconduct from Wiltshire Police, I hope this acts as a strong deterrent for those who consider abusing the trust the public place in them.

“I would like to pay tribute to the female witness involved in this case, who not only had the courage to report this matter to us, but has also fully cooperated with us throughout this lengthy investigation.

“Every person who has an interaction with a representative of Wiltshire Police should have the confidence that they will be treated with care and professionalism, and it is completely unacceptable when these high standards are not met."