Detective Chief Inspector Roger Wood says a "substantial" number of police officers are working on the investigation

Police investigating the rape of a woman in a Hampshire town have stepped up patrols as they hunt for the "dangerous individual" who carried out the attack.

The woman, 22, was raped on the footbridge that crosses over Western Way, close to Fareham railway station at some time between 1.20am and 2.05am on Saturday 19 March.

She reported that after she had left the Slug and Lettuce at around 1am she walked along West Street when a man unknown to her approached her.

He then threatened her and attacked her on the footbridge.

Police released CCTV of a man seen walking past Fareham fire station on the night of the attack

Detective Chief Inspector Roger Wood, Hampshire Constabulary said: "We've got a substantial amount of police officers working on this inquiry.

"Particularly in this area, engaging with the public to reassure people but also because we're trying to find any information that we can that will lead us to tracking down and identifying this dangerous individual."

Police previously released moving CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to, who was walking past Fareham fire station and towards a small alleyway on the night of the attack.

More CCTV was issued on Monday 28 March, of a man they want to speak to who was captured walking past the Aldi supermarket on West Street.

Police released CCTV of a man seen walking past Aldi on the night of the attack

DCI Roger Wood added: "This is a concerning offence, it's not the sort of thing that should happen anywhere but what I can say is that this sort of offence happens extremely rarely but the police are responding to that risk.

"We have got significantly increased presence and patrols in the area, particularly during the nighttime economy.

"If people are out and about and see police officers, please engage with them especially if they've got information in relation to this.

"We are investing a lot of police resources into identifying this male and we really need the public to help us with that."

This man was described to police as:

White

Aged between 20s & 40s

Approximately 5ft 11ins tall

Slim build

He had a full beard that was blond / grey in colour

Medium length hair

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting 44220109191 (Operation Formation).

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.