An investigation into the poisoning of a White-tailed Sea Eagle has come back 'inconclusive', according to Dorset Police.

A post-mortem examination has taken place which detected high levels of brodifacoum in the rare bird, a substance considered one of the most widely used pesticides.

However police say they are not able to establish whether it was a deliberate poisoning or 'secondary rodenticide poisoning'.

The bird was found dead in late January off the Dorset coast. The death sparked a large multi-agency investigation to find out what happened.

As a result of the examination, officers say they will no longer be investigating the eagle's death.

A second White-tailed Sea Eagle was also found poisoned in another location. Dorset Police were not able to disclose the location of where the second eagle was found, nor the results of any examinations.

The white-tailed eagles were released in the South of England as part of a project by Forestry England to bring the rare breed back into the country after 240 years.

The programme aims to release up to 60 birds over a five-year period.