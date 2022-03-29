Man jailed for controlling woman's life and cutting her off from her family

A man who subjected a woman to a campaign of controlling behaviour, resulting in her being physically attacked in Kent, has been jailed.

Floyd McNally-Jones, of no fixed address, was arrested in April 2021 after he punched a woman in the face following an argument at a hotel in Dover. On a second occasion, he threw a drinks can at her head.

He also threatened to kill her, and another woman who was helping her.

A Kent Police investigation uncovered that in the lead up to the assaults, McNally-Jones had cut the woman off from her family and friends.

He had also controlled her lifestyle, telling her what she could do and when she could do it, and would repeatedly make abusive comments about her.

It also came to light that in April 2018, McNally-Jones had attacked her, kicking her, punching her and hitting her head with a glass.

McNally-Jones was sentenced to three years and four months in prison. He was also handed five-year restraining orders which ban him from contacting the victim or a woman who helped her.

PC Ella Russell, of East Kent's Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: "The first priority of our team is protecting victims like the woman who suffered appalling abuse at the hands of McNally-Jones.

"Her bravery in disclosing his behaviour following these terrible assaults has led to him rightly being imprisoned and restraining orders imposed to protect her and another woman.

"I urge anyone suffering coercive and controlling behaviour or domestic abuse to report it now by calling 999 or 101, going to our website, or visiting your local police station.

"Our officers will make sure that you're dealt with respectfully and spoken to away from the person responsible for the abuse. We'll stay in contact with you and see you through the whole investigation and any resulting court proceedings."