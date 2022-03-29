Plans for a multi-billion pound theme park on the Swanscombe Peninsula have been withdrawn.

Wildlife campaigners have rallied against The London Resort near Dartford.

Developers say they will now resubmit revised planning applications later this year, and take into account concerns about transport.

The London Resort says it is working closely with Thurrock Council to amend its plans.

But the local MP Gareth Johnson says he hopes the project's finished:

The Chief Executive of The London Resort, PY Gerbeau, said it is still committed to the project:

“In the best interests of the London Resort, we are withdrawing the current application as a result of the classification of Tilbury as a Freeport which has meant revisions are required in moving the ferry terminal from Tilbury to Grays.

"We are working closely and collaborating with Thurrock Council on that matter.

“This issue, combined with the decision by Natural England to designate a brownfield contaminated site as a SSSI has impacted the project.

"We in turn have acquired significant land holdings as part of our mitigation strategy combined with our commitment to spend £150m on environmental improvements on the peninsula.

"These changes are considered material and as such require withdrawal and resubmission."