ITV News Meridian's Derek Johnson went along to see the choir in action

A barbershop chorus in Hampshire is calling for anyone that wants more harmony in their life to join them.

Ocean Harmony practices at a village hall in Southampton.

They are hoping to perform at venues and events across the South following the pandemic.

The group's Chairman John Yapp says they love singing together:

Ocean Harmony say it doesn't matter whether you think you can sing or not.

The chorus claims they can teach any man to sing together in harmony.

So Ocean Harmony is offering singing courses for those whose voices are more suited to a cat's chorus than a choir.

They explain how to sing a four-part harmony: