Police have confirmed that two people have been killed and two others have been seriously injured in a crash involving three vehicles along a country lane in West Sussex.

Dozens of emergency crews, including two air ambulances, were called to the A272 outside the village of Cowfold near West Grinstead at around 11.30am on Monday, March 28.

The collision involved a silver Ford Fiesta, a white Ford Fiesta, and a Skania tipper truck.

An 83-year-old man from Worthing in Sussex and a 30-year-old woman from Aylesford in Kent were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other women, both aged 23 and from Kent, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two air ambulances were called to the scene.

Road closures remained in place while police, the fire service, ambulance service and air ambulance service responded to the incident.

Detective Sergeant Rob Baldwin, of the Surrey & Sussex Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We would particularly like to speak with anyone travelling on the A272 between Cowfold village and Littleworth Lane to the west, on Monday morning between 11.15am and 11.30am, who has dashcam footage.

"We'd also like to speak with any resident or business who has CCTV footage showing the road between those locations."

Information can be reported to Sussex Police by email to collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Banwell.