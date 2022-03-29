A bin strike in Worthing is now into its third week and could continue until late April, it has emerged.

Refuse workers who belong to the GMB Union told the council on Monday, March 28, they will continue to strike until Sunday, April 10.

In a letter to Adur & Worthing Councils on Monday night, GMB official Gary Palmer also suggested it could be extended to Saturday, April 23.

A plan for formal talks on Tuesday have broken down and the GMB Union has refused a request to pause the strike.

GMB workers in Brighton took part in industrial action in December. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Mr Palmer said: “Although I really can somewhat understand your third request for a pause to the strike, GMB members have now in two votes over recent days made it perfectly clear to the GMB Union, as their representatives, that suspension should only be a consideration once the actual formal pay talks had meaningfully commenced.

“This is something GMB has suggested could have taken place, or still could take place, this week if the council were willing to agree that we have a right to seek a solution formally to this matter on behalf of our members.“

A council spokesman previously said a good pay deal had been negotiated with the Unison union on behalf of its members, but Unison has now complained to the Trade Unions Congress, asking it to intervene over the way the GMB has acted.

Unison says it can now not sit down formally with the GMB and the councils, resulting in the postponement of talks scheduled for Tuesday.

A spokesman for the councils said: "We have no choice but to suspend formal talks in the light of this.

"This means our residents continue to suffer the consequences of the strike action.

"The TUC guidelines are clear when there is a dispute between two unions and that is that industrial action should be suspended and a return to work instigated.

"It should not be forgotten that talks with Unison have resulted in pay awards for waste service staff that were above most neighbouring councils' deals, including one which the GMB agreed after taking strike action.

"The residents of Adur and Worthing do not deserve to be caught up in this."

The council has increased the opening hours at tips in Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton, to allow more residents to drop off their waste and recycling.