Plans for a £200m development on the old Toys 'R' Us site in Southampton have been approved by Southampton City Council.

A planning application was submitted by Packaged Living and Fiera Real Estate in December last year, for the development, entitled: 'Maritime Gateway'.

The vacant building is currently being used by the Polish Social Club to store donations that are being sent off in lorry loads to Ukraine.

The old Toys ‘R’ Us building will be demolished later this year before the start of work on the regeneration project in 2023.

The proposals for the 4.8-acre site opposite Southampton Central Railway Station includes 60,000sqft of Grade A office space, 600 new homes, over 7,000sqft of food, beverage and leisure venues.

Transforming entry to the city from the railway station, the plans also include a new walkway leading towards the waterfront named 'The International Maritime Promenade'.

As part of the plans to deliver 600 new homes, the residential blocks will comprise of studio, 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments benefitting from attractive roof gardens, residents’ lounges, entertaining suites and sea views.

Over 100 new car parking spaces all fitted with electric car charging points.

It has been confirmed that none of the properties will be used for student accommodation.