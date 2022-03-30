CCTV appeal after £23,000 of watches stolen from Southampton's West Quay

Detectives investigating a burglary in which £23,000 worth of watches were stolen from a jewellery store at West Quay in Southampton have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

A man asked to see three Breitling watches in the Goldsmiths store at 4.07pm on Wednesday, February 23.

When the store assistant bought the watches out, the man picked them all up and ran out of the shop.He ran towards Marks and Spencer and out of the shopping centre, towards the Podium car park.Police say the stolen watches have a combined value of £23,050.

The watches were stolen from the Goldsmiths store at West Quay, Southampton Credit: Google Earth

The man is described as:

Mixed race

5ft 6ins

of slim build

short dark hair.

He was wearing a long black jacket with a hood which is described as being of Canada Goose style, black trainers with white soles and black jeans.Officers are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV or anyone who has any other information that could help the investigation.If you have any information you can call 101.