Watch the moment Theodore 'drives' down the aisle at his parents' wedding

A 6-month old baby has taken centre stage at his parents wedding after it had to be postponed because of Covid.

Benjamin and Jessica Whitfield tied the knot on 11 March at Rivervale Barn in Yateley, Hampshire.

The couple say they were 'keen' to include their 6-month-old son Theodore in their celebration.

As part of the ceremony Theodore travelled down the aisle in a mini 'Bentley' operated by a remote control.

On the back of the car, the message read, "Time to give mummy our last name."

Benjamin and Jessica Whitfield were finally able to get married on 11 March Credit: Shona Nolan

The couple finally made it down the aisle, 609 days after originally planned.

They were forced to postpone their wedding twice, because of restrictions during the pandemic.

Jessica also fell pregnant with Theodore between the postponed weddings which the couple say was a 'welcome addition' as they struggled to conceive.

Theodore made his way down the aisle in a mini Bentley Credit: Shona Nolan

They described it as a 'lovely thing to have him involved.'

Benjamin Whitefield said, "The day was perfect.

"All went to plan as we were able to share it with friends and family."