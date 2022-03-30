Sacked P&O workers have been invited to a virtual recruitment session with Kent and Medway Social Care Trust.

On Tuesday, the company's CEO insisted he will not reverse his decision to sack 800 workers, despite pressure from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Peter Hebblethwaite says re-employing sacked staff on their previous wages would "deliberately cause the company's collapse".

Mr Hebblethwaite also rejected Mr Shapps’ request that Thursday’s deadline for sacked workers to accept redundancy offers is delayed, as more than 765 of the 786 affected people have “taken steps to accept the settlement offer”.

He wrote: “These are legally binding agreements, and crew members who have entered them will rightly expect us to comply with their terms.”

Mr Hebblethwaite admitted the company broke the law in how the firm handled the sackings of 800 crew-members, as he publicly revealed his salary.

Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust (KMPT) will be holding two virtual sessions on Wednesday 30 March and Friday 8 April between 2pm - 4pm where people can get support with finding new roles.

Hotel service operators, porters, gardeners, maintenance assistants, PAs, recruitment officers and assistant psychologists are among the roles being advertised at sites across Kent and Medway.

In a message to P&O workers, The Trust said: "We understand that you might be feeling anxious right now and the thought of trying something new or different may feel scary. We are committed to developing and supporting new joiners into the organisation and our team are friendly, passionate, rich in their diversity, and committed to providing excellent care to our service users and their loved ones."