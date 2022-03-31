A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in Fareham, Hampshire.

The 22-year-old victim was assaulted on the footbridge over Western Way, near to the railway station, some time between 1.20am and 2.05am on Saturday, March 19.

The victim reported that she had left the Slug and Lettuce at around 1am on Saturday.

As she walked along West Street, a man approached her and threatened her before she was then attacked on the footbridge.

Specialist officers are continuing to support the victim.

Police have trawled through hours of CCTV footage. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A 39-year-old man is being questioned by police and remains in custody.

Officers at Hampshire Police have thanked the public for their "patience and support" with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to report it to police on 101, quoting Operation Formation.

Alternatively, the public can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form.