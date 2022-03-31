A drug dealer who operated from Hastings, has been jailed for 8 years after being arrested multiple times.

Alex Simon was caught in possession of more than 100 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine.

Officers on plain-clothed patrols spotted him in Cornwallis Gardens in the town centre, acting suspiciously with two women in January 2019.

Police thought a drug deal had taken place and Alex Simon was later taken to Hastings Police Station.

The key to the car was found discarded nearby, alongside a package containing 69 wraps of crack cocaine and 44 wraps of heroin.

Simon's DNA was found on the discarded drugs wraps and he was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drugs.

The 25-year-old was also arrested in connection with the discovery of a cannabis factory at a property in Milward Road in Hastings, in August 2019.

Police had been at the address on an unrelated matter when they noticed a smell of cannabis coming from the letterbox. Inside they found 208 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of up to £174,000.

Simon, who had links to the house, was arrested and charged with production of cannabis.

In March 2019, Simon was arrested again after he was seen on CCTV at a house in Wellington Square and in the company of a boy, found with crack cocaine worth more than £5,000.

Police found Simon had been renting out properties in the town, from which the boy would then distribute drugs.

Simon pleaded guilty to all offences and at Lewes Crown Court and was jailed for a total of eight years and nine months.

Detective Inspector Gavin Patch of the East Sussex Community Investigations Team said: "Even after his first arrest, Alex Simon continued to be involved in the supply of dangerous drugs in our community. He was a drug dealer intent on causing harm to others, for his own financial gain.

"The sentence given to him by the courts reflects the severity of his actions. Drugs, particularly heroin and crack cocaine, have a devastating impact on users and those around them. This has a knock-on effect bringing crime and anti-social behaviour into our neighbourhood, and it's completely unacceptable."