'Too soon' to end free Covid testing says Healthwatch East Sussex

Play video

Video report by ITV Meridian's Andy Dickenson

An organisation which ensures people's views on health and social care are considered in East Sussex, has told ITV News Meridian that the decision to scrap free Covid tests of the majority of people in England is 'too soon'.

From Friday 1 April, the majority of people will be unable to access free lateral flow tests, and instead have to purchase them on the high street with prices starting at around £2, as part of The Government’s “Living with Covid” plan.

Free testing kits will still be available for the most vulnerable people as

Director of Healthwatch East Sussex, John Routledge said, "I understand the Treasury can't offer free tests forever, but with cases doubling in Brighton and generally in the south east going up, it feels counter-intuitive to be removing free tests at this time.

"I think some point in the summer would have made more sense.

Director of Healthwatch East Sussex, John Routledge has concerns for carers

Play video

"Even though the number of people dying of Covid and going into intensive care isn't as high as it was, we are still seeing significant numbers," he added.

"Hundreds of people are dying every day, and infection rates very high so that's why I think it's the wrong time."

Morrison Ellis uses a Lateral Flow Test every day as a requirement for his job in a studio.

He said, "I tested on Sunday morning as I felt slightly under the weather, and the test was negative.

"I tested once more on Sunday evening, before Monday's shift at the studio, and that's when I found out I was positive.

"I will pay for the tests, because I want to make sure that everyone is safe.

"My father passed away last year, and though he didn't die of Covid, I'm very conscious of vulnerable people.

"I will make sure I'm tested and clear of Covid before meeting up with other people who could be vulnerable.

"The cost is a concern, with rising petrol prices and to get ot he studio with other living costs as well, it is a concern.

"It is very annoying, especially now as there is a peak in cases.

"I just think we have to keep looking at the data, and I know there is costs needed elsewhere in the world at the moment, but this is still a major pandemic and everyone's health is paramount.

"At the end of the day it's everyone's safety we need to worry about."

From Friday 1 April most people in England will have to pay for Covid testing kits

A UK Health Security Agency spokesperson said: “As set out in the Living With Covid plan, from April 1 free tests will only be available for certain groups who are at most risk from the virus.

“In preparation for this change, the gov.uk home ordering channel is asking users to only order test kits if you’re eligible for new Covid-19 treatments, work or volunteer in a high-risk setting or support people who are at higher risk from Covid-19.

“Tests should only be ordered after you have used up any kits you already have at home".