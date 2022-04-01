Deer found dangling upside-down in chicken wire rescued in Surrey

A deer found hanging upside-down after getting tangled up in chicken wire has been rescued.

A member of the public who was walking in woodlands in Surrey, spotted the desperate muntjac deer on Sunday 21 March, and called the RSPCA for help.

RSPCA Inspector Francesca Tambini said: "This poor little deer had got himself in a real pickle and he was squealing in fear.

"His foot had become trapped in some chicken wire being used to reinforce a gate, and he was hanging upside down unable to free himself.

"We don’t know how long he had been dangling there - it may have been hours, so it was important for us to free him as quickly as possible."

Luckily the deer had not suffered any major injury from his ordeal. Credit: RSPCA

Officers managed to put a towel over his head to calm him down, before they could cut the wire and disentangle his foot.

Once he was free, the young deer dashed away into a nearby field. Luckily, he hadn't suffered any major injuries from his ordeal.

Francesca Tambini said: "This incident had a happy ending but it could have been very different.”

Muntjac deer, considered an invasive alien species, cannot legally be released back into the wild if taken into care for rehabilitation or treatment. They can only be legally released in situ, as was the case here, according to officers.

The RSCPA is reminding people to report an animal in distress by calling the helpline on 0300 1234 999.