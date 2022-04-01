Family of man found dead in Southampton pay tribute to 'loving father and son'

The family of a man found dead in Southampton has described him as a 'loving son and father' in a tribute to him.

Slawomir Robert Turek, 43, of Mansel Road West was found dead at his home address on the morning of Wednesday 30 March.

His family in Poland has paid tribute to him by releasing a photo and a statement which reads in its original form: “Kochający syn brat a w szczególności ojciec. Polak dbający bardziej o potrzeby i problemy kochanych przez siebie osób niż o swoje własne.

“Żegna cię rodzina przyjaciele zawsze zostaniesz w naszej pamięci i w naszych sercach. Spoczywaj w spokoju Sławku.”

The English translation reads: “Slawomir, known as Slawek, was a loving son, brother and, above all, father.

“He was a proud Polish man who took care of the needs and problems of the people he loved more than his own.

“Farewell from your family and friends. You will always be in our hearts and memories. Rest in peace Slawek.”

Slawomir Robert Turek was found dead at his home on Mansel Road West. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Hampshire Police officers continue to investigate the circumstances around his death.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and was released under investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist officers is being asked to contact them on 101 and quote 44220124721.