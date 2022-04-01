Crews from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene of a large fire at a landfill site in Didcot.

Around 40 firefighters were called to the site near Appleford and The Ladygrove on Thursday (31/03) night.

Crews from Didcot, Abingdon, Wantage, Wallingford and Rewley Road in Oxford were sent to the incident. They were joined by an Incident Command Unit from Slade park and Thames Valley Police.

The force warned local residents to remain inside and keep their windows closed, due to lots of smoke and "an unpleasant smell".

Firefighters from across the county continued to monitor the fire overnight, which is now said to be under control.