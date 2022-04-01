Jack Stockdale has been sentenced to six years in prison Credit: Sussex Police

A motorcyclist who crashed into a lamppost whilst high on drugs and alcohol has been jailed after his "much-loved" passenger died.

Jack Stockdale, 28, of Paradise Walk in Bexhill, was uninsured and unlicensed when he crashed a black Yamaha motorcycle on the A269 Ninfield Road, at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, March 12, 2020.

His pillion passenger, Joel Vinten, 27, was airlifted to hospital from Bexhill but died four days later on March 16.

Stockdale was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a blood test revealed he was still over the limit for drink and drugs six hours after the crash.

Witnesses reported seeing the motorbike speeding round a 30mph bend, before losing control and crashing into a lamppost.

Witnesses reported seeing the motorcyclist speeding round a bend Credit: Sussex Police

CCTV footage from earlier in the evening found Stockdale had been drinking at a pub in Sidley, although not with Joel.

He was charged with causing death by due care while over the prescribed limit of alcohol, causing death by driving without due care while over the specific limit of a controlled drug, causing death by driving a vehicle unlicensed and causing death by driving a vehicle without insurance.

While passing sentence, Her Honour Judge Laing QC said: “You were ten times over the limit of cocaine and well over the drink drive limit.

"You were aware of the effect the drink and drugs was having on you and you were told by the landlord of the pub that you had had enough and it was time to leave.

“It is unbelievable that ten minutes or so later you were riding a motorbike with a pillion passenger.

‘‘The lives of those who loved him have changed forever. This case is yet again a powerful reminder of the responsibility of a driver when they take control of a vehicle.’’

Pillion passenger Joel Vinten was airlifted to hospital but died four days later Credit: Sussex Police

Stockdale was also banned from driving for seven years and must take an extended retest if he wants to reapply for a licence.

Following Joel’s death, his mother Donna, speaking on behalf of his family, paid the following tribute: "Joel was a much-loved son and brother.

"We are all deeply distressed by this terrible news, as are his many friends, and we are extremely grateful for all the support we have received."

Investigating officer Lauren Upton said: “On the night of March 12, 2020, Jack Stockdale knowingly rode a motorcycle while under the influence of drink and drugs, resulting in devastating consequences for his passenger Joel Vinten and his family.

“I would like to thank Joel’s family for their patience and dignity throughout this investigation.

“Drink and drug driving destroys lives and puts you and other road users in danger. Even the slightest amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your judgement – it is simply not worth the risk.

“We will continue to investigate serious collisions and bring to justice those who endanger the safety of themselves and others on our roads in Sussex.”