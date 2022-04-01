A man has been charged with rape after a woman was attacked as she walked home after a night out in Fareham, Hampshire.

The 22-year-old victim was sexually assaulted on a footbridge near the railway station, in the early hours of Saturday, March 19.

John Sommerville Taylor Horne, aged 39, of Broadacre Place in Fareham, has been charged with rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He remains in custody.

The victim reported that she had left the Slug and Lettuce at around 1am on Saturday 19 March.

As she walked along West Street, a man approached her and threatened her before she was then attacked on the footbridge over Western Way.

The attack took place some time between 1.20am and 2.05am.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said, "We appreciate that this case has been concerning to the local community, and we want to thank the public and local businesses for the patience and support they have shown to this investigation."

John Sommerville Taylor Horne has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday 2 April).