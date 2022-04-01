Man drowns in the sea off Kent coast trying to save dog

A man has drowned while trying to rescue his dog from the sea off the Kent coast.

Lifeboat crews were called to Ramsgate on Thursday morning (31 March) to reports a man had gone into the water after the animal.

The man was pulled from the water after getting into difficulty himself.

His family have been told.

A South East Coast Ambulance service spokesperson said: "SECAmb was called at approximately 11.40am today to the esplanade, Ramsgate, to reports of a man having been pulled from the sea.

"Ambulance crews attended alongside fellow emergency services.

"The man was given emergency treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition."

Kent Police said, "We assisted SECAmb at the scene with a medical incident.