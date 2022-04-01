Schoolgirl's drumathon raises thousands of pounds for Ukrainian refugees

Play video

Lola Teague has been speaking to ITV Meridian's Mel Bloor

When 12 year-old Lola Teague, from Crowthorne, saw the situation unfolding in Ukraine she knew she wanted to do something to help.

The keen drummer organised a sponsored five-hour drumathon to raise money for a shelter for Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

The drumathon took place at Dolphin School in Hurst with pupils taking it turns to watch Lola playing.

Lola has made friends with fellow drummers in Ukraine on social media and wanted to help them after learning they had been forced to flee their homes.

WATCH: Lola Teague felt she had to do something to help her friends

Lola set a target of £1,000, but that was reached within a few days so she’s now aiming for £5,000.

She's also planning on visiting the shelter during the Easter break.

Her mum, Elli Teague, said: "When you see your child come up with an idea and follow it through and people get on board and back her, you just have to stand back and feel proud.

"Lola's always been that kid, you know if someone's falling over she's the first to pick them up or if someone's being bullied she's the first one to stand up for them."

Lola Teague has been drumming since the age of four

Lola's headteacher at Dolphin School, Adam Hurst, said: "She's amazingly brave, resilient and just keen to do her bit really.

"She's a fantastic girl and has done all of this of her own volition and her own initiative and it's great that so many of the school community are able to share in that and to support her with it."

