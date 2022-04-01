A man has been jailed for sexually assaulting a woman he met through a dating website.

The victim exchanged online messages with Stefan Crocker, before agreeing to meet him in September 2017, accompanied by one of her friends.

Crocker collected them in his car and all three spent the evening visiting bars in Tunbridge Wells.

By 2am the following morning, the victim started to feel ill from the effects of alcohol and Crocker drove them all back to the victim’s house.

It was there that Crocker went on to sexually assault her. He then left her house and the victim contacted the police.

Crocker, from Staplehurst, was arrested on 2 October and later charged with assaulting a woman by penetration.

He pleaded not guilty and after a three-day trial, was convicted on 2 February 2022.

On Wednesday 30 March at Maidstone Crown Court, the 30-year-old was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

Detective Constable Celia King, of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, said: "This was a distressing ordeal for a young woman whose trust was betrayed in an appalling manner.

"Crocker has not shown any remorse for his actions and a prison sentence is entirely appropriate.

"I would like to commend the victim who has courageously assisted us to bring this offender to justice."