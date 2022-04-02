Appeal to host Ukrainian refugees across Hampshire

The Diocese of Portsmouth has launched an appeal to find 50 people or families who can host refugees from Ukraine.

Hosts will be given training in how to help those who may be suffering from trauma due to the war with Russia.

The diocese is also looking to form groups who can be-friend refugees and help them settle.

It says some people have already expressed an interest, but want to speak to anyone else who would like to help.

Canon Nick Ralph, social responsibility adviser for the Diocese of Portsmouth, says he is hoping to help link up families with specific refugees who need help:

The diocese is working in partnership with the charity Citizens UK, which also has partners in Ukraine, Moldova and Poland. It can therefore identify refugees, link them with hosts and organise transport to the UK.

Citizens UK hopes to recruit 1,000 individuals or families before Easter to host refugees as part of the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme

The launch comes as churches are preparing for another Day of Prayer for Ukraine, with churchgoers set to pray for peace and show their support for those caught in the conflict this Sunday. (April 3)

Canon Nick Ralph, social responsibility adviser for the Diocese of Portsmouth, said: "We've all watched in horror as the Russian invasion has unfolded and wanted to know what we could do to help. The government's scheme was helpful, but the issue that remained was how hosts or sponsors in the UK could be linked with specific refugees who needed help. Citizens UK can build that bridge for us and help us to welcome those in most need of help.

"At the heart of the Christian faith is sharing God's love with others, especially those who are vulnerable or suffering. These Ukrainians will have suffered atrocities that we can't imagine, being wrenched from loved ones, bombed out of their homes, or forced to queue at the Ukrainian border in freezing conditions. The least we can do is to offer them somewhere to live. We're not looking for sofas or floors for people to sleep on - they need the dignity of their own room and their own space."

The fighting in Ukraine continued across the country on Friday after it appeared to spill into Russia on Thursday.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said the bombardment of satellite towns near the Ukrainian capital was ongoing despite Russia's promise.

And where Russian forces are retreating, they are "mining the whole territory, they are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” President Zelenskyy said in a nighttime video address on Friday evening.

A Ukrainian refugee has told ITV Meridian he finally feels safe after arriving in the UK with his family.Sergei Koletvinov has now settled in Kent, after spending more than a week waiting for his wife and children's visas to be approved in France.