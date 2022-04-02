Cost of living protests held in Portsmouth, Southampton and Bournemouth

Play video

Video report by ITV News reporter Mike Pearse

Protests have been held in Portsmouth, Southampton and Bournemouth this afternoon over the so-called cost of living crisis.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets to highlight their concerns about heating their homes and filling their fridges.During the day of national protest, the People's Assembly in the cities and towns held marches and rallies to make their voices heard amid the soaring price of energy and other bills.

The People’s Assembly said it expects thousands of protesters will take to the streets at dozens of locations throughout the UK to highlight those suffering “real hardships” due to the combination of rising fuel and food prices, inflation and low pay.

Unions have complained that Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s spring statement last week did nothing to allay fears about soaring fuel bills and rising inflation, with the TUC calling for an emergency budget to help families.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who will be speaking at the London demonstration, said: “With rising fuel, food and energy bills, the soaring cost of living is pushing millions into poverty, and the disgusting treatment of the sacked P&O workers needs urgent action from the Government."