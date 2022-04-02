A pilot has been injured after a plane crashed into a block of flats in Oxfordshire.

The light aircraft crashed into the unoccupied flats in Upper Heyford at around midday today.

The pilot has 'several injuries' and police say they have been taken to hospital.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The former airbase was formerly manned by staff attached to the former USAF base.

It has been occupied by civilian staff for several years since then.Thames Valley Police said: "The aircraft crashed into an unoccupied block of flats near Camp Road in Upper Heyford at about midday.

"The pilot is in hospital but no-one else was injured."Anyone with footage or info is asked to call 101.

Pictures by Peter Manning.