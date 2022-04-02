RNLI sent to help barge boat on fire

RNLI volunteers have been sent to the aid of a boat that caught fire in water off of Kent.

The volunteer crew of the Sheerness RNLI all weather lifeboat launched at 1.35pm yesterday (Friday 1 April) after reports of a small barge type vessel with an engine fire.

The Kent Police RIB managed to get a towline onto the casualty and was stemming the craft from the worst of the wind and seas close to Queenborough Spit.

The lifeboat was on scene at 1.45pm and took over tow ten minutes later.

Two men on board did not suffer injuries, but one was treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews used a hose to cool any visible burning timbers onboard and also to spray the main area of deck to prevent the fire spreading.

The blaze was later found to have been started by a faulty light fitting onboard the craft.