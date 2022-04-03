Play video

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Malcolm Shaw

The older dogs often needing less exercise and training and can be less demanding. But potentially offer new owners years of joy and companionship

The Dogs Trust in Shoreham is just one of 21 rehoming centres the charity runs across the country, caring for 14,000 dogs.

They say it is the older animals who are often the most tricky to re-home.

"Not only can adopters of older dogs enjoy all the wonderful moments their canine companion brings, knowing that they have given a senior dog a peaceful and loving home for their later years is a heart-warming feeling which can't be matched", says Dogs Trust Shoreham Manager, Adel Burnett.

A dog looking for a home at the site in Shoreham

Dogs Trust Shoreham currently has six golden oldies who are looking for retirement homes where they can put their paws up:

The two most senior dogs are Shih Tzu Billy, aged 15, and Lowchen Princey, aged 14. Billy is looking for a supportive family to help guide him through his later years as he's visually and hearing-impaired.

Arnie, a 12-year-old Jack Russell Terrier is a playful and affectionate character, who loves a game of tug or fetch and a cuddle. He's looking to join a family where members and visitors to the home are aged over 16.

Another very sweet Jack Russell Terrier is Ella, who loves to make new human friends and has lots of love to give. Despite being nine years old she is still very spritely and has a zest for life.

Sweet Sully is a ten-year-old Lurcher, who is a loyal companion once he's built a relationship and trusts people. He has a calm and sensitive nature but is still playful and up for a walk.

The youngest is nine-year-old Labrador Benji. He's a people-pooch and enjoys spending time with humans either on a walk or for a cuddle. He's not used to sharing so he needs to be the only dog in an adult-only home with a garden to call his own.

