Gatwick Express is due to resume operations today (Sunday 3 April) almost two years to the day after trains first stopped because of the pandemic.

The service returned last December but only for a couple of weeks due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19, as well as engineering work.

It will now run two trains an hour with the station's upgrade due to take another year.

Stephen MacCallaugh, General Manager, Gatwick Express, said:

"We're absolutely delighted to bring back our non-stop Gatwick Express service from Sunday 3 April as we look forward to a busier summer season including for international travel.

"With more passengers now returning to Gatwick by rail and the South Terminal reopening, now is the time to get our service running again to support the airport and the economic recovery in the South East."

Gatwick Airport railway station is also being rebuilt to improve accessibility, reduce passenger congestion and cut delays for commuters and leisure travellers using the Brighton Mainline. It will be finished next year.

Emma Rees, Head of Real Estate and Surface Access, London Gatwick Airport, said:

"The return of Gatwick Express is great news and we're really looking forward to the completion of the upgraded railway station. People are flying from Gatwick in ever-increasing numbers and excellent rail links which have a dedicated service specifically for airport passengers are a vital element of our recovery and our link into central London and beyond."

The service is timetabled to run seven days a week but weekend engineering work will affect this and passengers are urged to check ahead at nationalrail.co.uk.