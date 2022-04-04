Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Derek Johnson speaks to businesses affected by the rising cost of living

A fish and chip shop owner from Brighton says the rising cost of cooking oil is putting his business at risk of closing.

Peter Short runs the Beach Break restaurant on Brighton seafront, but says the increased cost of oil means they will struggle to keep supplies stable.

The cost of living is continuing to soar, as the biggest squeeze on living standards in generations is now being felt in households across country.

Peter Short said: "The cost of cooking oil has doubled.

"It's gone from £26 to £56 for one container, and the usual supplier we deal with can't get any at all.

"It's making it so difficult, because we're hearing everywhere that fish and chip shops are having to close down because they can't afford to run.

"Summertime down here is your livelihood. I think it's disgusting as it's going to put people out of work.

"Fish and chips is a tradition, and if you haven't got them what's the point of having Brighton beach?

Peter Short says many fish and chip shops will be at risk of closure

Over the weekend a number of protests were held across the UK, including in the south, over the cost of living crisis.

General food prices have also surged, and according to the Office for National Statistics, the average basket of groceries rose 4.2% in 2021.

An average 800g loaf of white sliced bread is 4p more expensive than a year ago, now £1.09. Another staple, milk, is also up 3p to an average of 46p a pint.

Fruit and vegetables have also gone up - 1kg bag of apples has gone up by 47p on average to £2.36, a 25% increase.

Oil and chicken are just two items which have increased in price

Some of the biggest increases have been seen in the cost of fresh meat. A kilogram of chicken is £2.78 - a 10% jump, and a joint of beef is £11.33 - that's a massive 29% rise.

The largest increase though was for margarine, an average tub has shot up in price from £1.35 to £1.77 in a year - up 31%.

Mosud Ahmed runs a food store in Portsmouth, which delivers to restaurants and takeaways. He says it's becoming increasingly harder to get supplies delivered.

Mr Ahmed ordered oil from his supplier last week, but was told he may not receive it for up to two months.

"People are worried. We are talking to the public and the restaurant people say 'how are we going to run the business?'

Mosud Ahmed says two food items have increased dramatically

"Chicken prices doubled, within one week it's been doubled, oil price has been doubled, I am very worried and some of the stuff isn't even available.

"It's getting hard to get the supply, this is the main issue.

"We're trying not to pass the price onto our customers, but when we get another delivery, we will have no option."

"Also the gas price and the electricity price is going up, which will affect us because people will think more before they spend.