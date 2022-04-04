A charity in Kent which helps disabled people to live more independently says it hopes to help twice as many people as the cost of living starts to soar.

Centre for Independent Living Kent (CiLK), has rebranded and is launching today as Disability Assist. It's hoped the new name will increase clarity on the charity’s audience and purpose and comes as the organisation embarks on a new contract with Kent County Council to provide its services to the 250,000 disabled people across the county.

CEO, Sophie Fournel, said the new brand signals a step change for the charity:

“Our aims remain unchanged; we simply want to do more of what we do best, which is helping disabled people across the county to live their lives to the fullest. "

With the cost of living crisis disproportionately affecting people with disabilities and long term health conditions and the full effects of covid and lockdowns still emerging, there is now a greater need for support than ever.