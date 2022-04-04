Machete-wielding motorcycle gang spotted on CCTV in Southampton sparks appeal

Detectives are appealing for the public's help to try to identify a gang seen riding motorbikes through Southampton reportedly wielding machetes.

Police were alerted at 1.26pm on Saturday (2 April) after three males had been spotted driving motorcycles on the grass in between International Way and Kingsclere Avenue.

The group were later seen driving along Burghclere Road and then on towards Chamberlayne Leisure Centre on Weston Lane.

Officers say they're not aware of anyone being injured or threatened by the group, but are keen to locate the people seen in the images.

The group were seen near Chamberlayne Leisure Centre on Weston Lane. Credit: Hampshire Police

An extensive search of the area was carried out, but the people involved still haven't been found.

Two of the group were riding on a large, darkly coloured moped and the third was alone on a small framed black sports type motorbike.

The driver of the first, larger moped is described as initially wearing a black, blue and silver helmet with what appeared to be a black balaclava underneath. He was also wearing a light grey coloured tracksuit and white trainers with a black stripe. He was later seen wearing a black and green helmet.

The passenger on the larger moped is described as wearing a dark, thick jacket with a blue hood underneath and dark trousers. He also appeared to be wearing a balaclava and was later seen wearing the black, blue and silver helmet previously seen on the driver.

Police are hoping someone may have dash cam footage of the group. Credit: Hampshire Police

The male on the smaller framed bike is described as wearing a black balaclava, dark trousers and dark shoes, as well as a dark jumper with white sleeves and hood.

Police want to hear from anyone who recognises these descriptions or the people pictured.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has dash cam footage are urged to call 101 quoting reference 44220129594.