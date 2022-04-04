Eurotunnel is warning motorists of delays this morning (Monday 4 April), after a train 'temporarily stopped' in the tunnel linking England to France.

The operator, which runs services from its terminal in Folkestone to France, is warning that services could be delayed by up to 3 hours.

In a tweet the company apologised and urged passengers to 'check in as normal'.

It said: "Due to a train stopped temporarily in the tunnel, our service is currently experiencing delays. Please check-in as planned. Apologies for this."

The delays to rail services to the continent come after parts of Kent were brought to a near standstill over the weekend, with queues of up to 9 hours reported towards the Port of Dover.

Operation Brock is currently in use, with lorries seen queuing along the M20.

The suspension of P&O services reduced capacity at the port, while bad weather and a shortage of ferries on other operators were also been blamed for long queues.

The freeze on the ferry services, with three of the company's vessels at berth in Dover, has reduced capacity significantly.

However, queues cleared throughout Sunday, with near normal conditions reported for local traffic and tourists.

But the Port of Dover has warned that a 'buffer zone' is in place for freight traffic.

Conditions in the Channel are currently moderate to rough it said. With winds blowing in a west-southwest direction.

As of Monday morning (4 April) DFDS, which is carrying P&O customers, reported a good service.

One of its ships was out of service over the weekend after it hit a berth in high winds.

Motorists have been warned, however, that delays are likely to continue throughout this week.