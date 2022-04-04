Quick-thinking member of the public films thief leaving flat with large bags

A prolific burglar found with dozens of stolen items in his flat has been jailed.

Terry Hughes, 46, of York Road in Hove, was sentenced to 66 months in prison at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 31 March after facing five charges of burglary and one of fraud by false representation.

Hughes was arrested on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, after being identified as a suspect in a burglary in Brunswick Road the previous Monday.

At around 2pm on the Monday, he was filmed by a member of the public as he left the property acting suspiciously and carrying several large bags.

When the occupier of the flat returned, he found the door had been forced open and a number of items had been stolen including electrical products, make-up and bags.

Officers recognised Hughes – who was well-known to police – from the video footage and visited his home in York Road to arrest him.

A search of his flat found a significant amount of stolen property that was linked to four other burglaries around Brighton and Hove that took place that month.

In one instance, Hughes was captured on a shop’s CCTV using bank cards stolen in one of the burglaries.

He was charged with five counts of burglary and one count of fraud by false representation.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath O'Connor said: “Terry Hughes is an experienced criminal, with 29 previous convictions for dozens of offences – the vast majority of which related to theft and fraud.

“In several of these cases, his victims were unaware they had been burgled until some after arriving home.

“This investigation was a fine example of quick-thinking from a member of the public who filmed Hughes acting suspiciously, shared that evidence with the police and allowed officers to use their local knowledge to identify him and make an arrest.

“We understand the impact burglary has on victims, it absolutely will not be tolerated in Brighton and Hove and we are pleased to have a prolific criminal behind bars.”