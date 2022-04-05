Can you help find Ollie? Young cocker spaniel stolen from East Sussex kennels

An investigation has been launched after a puppy was stolen from Kennels in Rye, East Sussex.

Ollie, a 17-month-old golden cocker spaniel was taken from Broad Oak Kennels in Udimore Road on Thursday. (31 March)

Police say that the break-in took place sometime between 2.30am and 3.30am.

The charity DogLost has issued this appeal on behalf of Ollie's family Credit: DogLost

Sussex Police say enquiries are ongoing to locate Ollie and those involved.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 248 of 31/03.