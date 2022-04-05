Compulsory parking levies could be introduced in Reading in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.

A number of cities in the UK are considering rolling out workplace parking levies (WPL) with hopes of encouraging people to choose alternative ways of commuting to work.

The plans would charge employers for every private parking space they provide for workers, but the cost can be passed to employees that use the spaces.

Currently a similar scheme is in use in Nottingham, but other locations in the UK are considering the levy, including Bristol, Camden and Scotland.

The levy is normally based on the number of spaces in a business's car park.

In Nottingham, the WPL is £459 per space per year, which rose from £415 in 2020.

Money raised from the levy in Nottingham has contributed to urgent projects, according to the council.

This includes helping to fund its tram system, along with the redevelopment of its train station and bus network.

Some spaces are usually exempt from the WPL, including blue badge, NHS car parks and GP surgeries.