Rubbish has been mounting up in Adur and Worthing since the refuse workers launched strike action four weeks ago

A woman from Worthing says the rubbish situation has become so bad because of the bin strikes, that rats are running around on the streets in the day.

Shocking pictures reveal the true extent of the mounting waste around Worthing, as refuse collectors continue strikes for a fourth week in a row over pay.

Talks aimed at resolving the crisis in Worthing and Adur are due to get underway tomorrow. (Wednesday 6 April)

Natasha Cocozza says the amount of rubbish building up is resulting in foxes and seagulls searching for food, leaving waste strewn down the roads.

Natasha is unable to get to the tip to dispose of her rubbish due to the fact that she can't drive.

Worthing resident Natasha Cocozza says the situation is 'so bad'

"It's upsetting as I can see the damage to the environment, and how disgusting it is.

"I wish there had been a bit more instruction on how to deal with the huge amount of extra waste, and we haven't had any guidance on it.

"People who drive are able to go to the tip, but people who don't drive, we haven't been told how to deal with that.

"I'm quite waste conscious anyway, so have managed to keep my waste down to a minimum," Natasha added.

Members of the GMB Union are entering their fourth week of industrial action

"But some of the extra bags mean there have been foxes and seagulls dragging rubbish down the road.

"I just wish they would come to an agreement.

"The situation is so bad, particularly in town, someone needs to just agree to something now so it stops."

Gary Palmer, the regional organiser for the GMB union which represents workers said: "We're at the point now where we are going to sign a recognition agreement, and all sides are agreed that the document is correct.

"That means tomorrow morning we can actually sit down and talk about the issue of pay for these guys.

Gary Palmer of GMB Union says the workers deserve better recognition

"The sooner we can sit down and have meaningful talks towards a resolution, then I'm sure the council will look to ask for a suspension of the current action", Mr Palmer added.

"The dispute is quite simple.

"If they want these guys to go back to work, they need to be recognised with a decent and substantial pay rise.

The GMB Sussex branch took to social media over the weekend to thank members of the public who have supported their members during the dispute.

Worthing and Adur council has brought in private contractors to clear as much of the rubbish as possible, but in some areas bags are accumulating.

In an update posted on Monday (4 April) the council said: "There will again be no refuse, recycling, green waste, commercial waste or bulky item collections today.

"Our street cleansing and clinical waste collection services are continuing as normal."

Last week the council said they wanted to assure residents they are doing all they can to bring an end to what they still consider "unnecessary and provocative industrial action".