A shoplifter who threatened a supermarket worker in Reading with a fake gun has been jailed.

Daniel Gale, 30, of no fixed address, was attempting to steal from the Morrisons supermarket on Basingstoke Road on 27 September 2021.

When a member of staff challenged him, he produced an imitation firearm from his waistband and threatened the victim.

Gale pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm whilst committing a schedule one offence and possession of an imitation firearm with the intent to cause fear of violence at Reading Crown Court.

He has been sentenced to a total of four years and seven months in prison.

Daniel Gale produced the imitation firearm at the Morrisons supermarket on Basingstoke Road, Reading Credit: Google Earth

Part of Gale's sentence is due to an activation of a suspended sentence for a previous robbery offence he committed.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Amy-Jane Rogers, based at Reading police station, said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victim in this case who was unaware at the time it was not a real firearm.

“The sentence shows the severity of this offence and how seriously it is taken by the courts.

“I would like to thank the victim for his bravery in coming forward and for his support throughout the investigation.”