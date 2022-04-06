Cost of Living: Advice on what you can do if you are struggling

Words by ITV News Meridian Journalist Harry Acton

The cost of living is soaring across the UK and it's set to get worse as food, fuel and energy continues to increase in price.

Charities across the South East are warning of the impact these costs will have on households, with thousands expected to be pushed to the brink.

Households’ financial wellbeing is at its lowest point in two years, as rising bills hits people’s ability to save.

The Scottish Widows index, which measures households’ overall perceptions of financial wellbeing, fell to an overall score of 38.5 the first three months of 2022.

Readings above 50 in the index indicate an improvement and those below this mark are a sign of a deterioration.

The latest score is the lowest recorded by the index since early on in the coronavirus pandemic in the second quarter of 2020, when the score was 37.8.

It's left many to ask how they can afford to live and what to do if they cannot pay the rising bills.

Morenike Ajayi MBE, an accountant and founder of social enterprise, Career Nuggets, says people shouldn't panic and understand how they spend their money.

"Understand what you earn and what you spend" she said.

"It's about budgeting and having a clear understanding of what money you can bring in and how you spend it.

"Have a detailed understanding of where your money goes. Assess whether you are paying for what you really need."

Watch: Morenike Ajayi MBE explains what consumers can do.

Almost half of adults were struggling to pay their energy bills before the biggest jump in prices in living memory came into effect, figures suggest.

Some 43% of adults in Britain who pay energy bills said they were finding this very or somewhat difficult in March, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to bite, 6% of those with gas or electricity supplied to their homes said they were behind on these bills.

The stark findings reveal the struggles people were experiencing even before Friday’s hike in the energy price cap.

As the 54% increase to Ofgem’s price cap hit bills, the Resolution Foundation think tank said the number of English households in fuel stress – those spending at least 10% of their total budgets on energy bills – was set to double overnight from 2.5 to five million.

With many people still working from home, due to the pandemic, reducing energy usage isn't an option.

Morenike is urging people to claim a rebate on tax that they are owed by the government because they are working from home.

"Go onto the government website" she said.

"They're offering rebates for some people, such as rebates on council tax. There is support out there.

"But also be efficient on how you use your energy."

Further advice: