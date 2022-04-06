A university lecturer has told a court he was hit and kicked by a group of men in Southampton who shouted racial slurs at him.

Dr Peng Wang had been jogging in Vosper Road in the Woolston area of the city just after 4pm on 23 February last year, when he was passed by a black hatchback.

Ricky Goodman, 35, from Windermere Avenue, Southampton, and Rory Marshall, 24, of William Macleod Way in Southampton deny a charge of racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Dr Wang told the jury at Southampton Crown Court the passenger behind the driver shouted "F*** you Chinese go back to your own country".

He said he swore back and the car drove off.

Dr Wang was shouted at, as he cycled down Vosper Road in Woolston, Southampton.

Moments later, as he jogged down Victoria Road, the car pulled up and someone shouted at him again.

Dr Wang told the court: "I became angry. I shouted at them again.

"I grabbed the car window and tried to grab the man but he moved back. The driver got out of the car and said 'don't touch my car'.

"He then opened the door, got out and punched me in the face. I fell to the ground and then I felt someone kick me."

Asked how many time he was punched and kicked while he was on the ground, Dr Wang replied "six times".

Ricky Goodman, pictured left, and Rory Marshall, right, deny racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He couldn't say which of the four people in the car delivered the blows but told the court the men then rushed back to the car and drove off.

He told the court: " I saw some people around. I said 'someone help me, I need help'.

"One woman called the police, another called an ambulance and gave him tissues to wipe away the blood.

Dr Wang, who is a lecturer in financial management - was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

The trial is expected to last until Friday 8 April.