South Central Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident due to extreme pressure.

The news was revealed on social media early on Wednesday morning.

The post read: “Our staff are working extremely hard to respond to calls and manage the situation and we continue to prioritise those patients with life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

“Declaring a critical incident means we are able to focus our resources on those patients most in need and communicates the pressure we are under to our patients and health system partners.”

People are asked to only call 999 in a life-threatening or serious emergency.

The service, which covers Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Hampshire, has been under significant pressure for several months - having previously declared a critical incident in October.