ITV Meridian's Mel Bloor has been meeting staff and donors at Reading Plasma Donation Centre

Reading Plasma Donor Centre is calling for more people to donate plasma, which can be used to make medicines and help those with immune conditions.

Plasma is a fluid contained in our blood which carries platelets as well as both red and white blood cells around our bodies.

The Reading centre opened in April 2021 to collect plasma for COVID-19 treatment trials and potential general use in hospitals.

Since then around 4,300 donations have been made by more than 1,700 people.

Sheila Fogarty started donating for coronavirus research and then switched to donating plasma for medicines.

The 57-year-old accountant said: "I just wanted to give something back. The ladies in the donor centre explained how it helps people which is really interesting.

"The plasma donation itself is fine. I'd given blood for years so I knew it was not uncomfortable.

"I just think with donating, that you never know when you might need it yourself, and it helps other people when they need it."

Sheila Fogarty says she will keep donating for as long as she can

In 1998, a ban was introduced on using plasma from UK-based donors as part of the precautions put in place against variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

Before the restriction was lifted by the Government in 2021, the UK depended on imports of blood plasma from other countries – mainly the US.

Paula Ussher, Manager of Reading Plasma Donor Centre, said: "We're grateful to Sheila and everyone else who has donated over this incredible first year.

"Plasma donation is new to most people, so try it if you can - you'll help save lives."

