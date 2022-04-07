A Brighton woman who plotted to kidnap, torture and murder a former lover by following a detailed 'to-do list' has been jailed.

Sophie George, 20, wrote down plans to murder her lover which included "drive to grave site" and "change Snapchat password".

In October 2020, George arranged to be picked up by a man she knew shortly after midnight.

On the way to his house she asked if they could take a detour, during which she jumped out and collected two filled shopping bags.

As the pair continued on their journey, George insisted they drive to a nearby park and grabbed the wheel several times.

As her 23-year-old victim resisted, George then pulled out a knife and threatened him.

To-do lists were found by police which included "drive to grave site," and "walk him to site, kill and bury." Credit: Sussex Police

The pair left the van and fought in the street, during which the man managed to throw the knife into a bush.

George bit her victim’s finger down to the bone while he made a 999 call to the police, as did a watching member of the public.

Officers arrived on the scene and arrested George on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

However, a search of her shopping bags and address uncovered even more sinister intentions.

The bags contained items including protective clothing, bleach, duct tape and a Stanley knife – all linked to plans to kidnap, murder and ultimately cover up her crimes.

A search of her address also found a number of notes in the form of ‘to-do lists’, featuring plans including "torture" and "walk him to site, kill and bury".

Sophie George's murder toolkit. Credit: Sussex Police

George, of Highbrook Close, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon at a trial in May, 2021.

She was jailed for 13 and a half years on Wednesday, April 6.

Detective Superintendent Jon Hull said: "This was a cold, pre-meditated plan to kidnap, torture and murder an innocent man, with clear steps to then cover-up the crime.

"I am in no doubt that George would have followed through with her hugely disturbing ‘to-do list’ were it not for the victim overpowering her and the prompt response of our officers to bring her into custody.

"I would like to thank the victim for his support in this investigation, the member of the public who called 999 and everyone involved, particularly Detective Paul Thomas who was in charge of the investigation, for helping to take a dangerous individual off the streets."