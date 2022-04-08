£28,000 of illegal tobacco found in Eastbourne flat in record-breaking haul

The biggest haul of illegal tobacco uncovered this year, has been found hidden in drawers in a flat in Eastbourne.

The discovery included 18,500 illegal cigarettes and more than 19kgs of illegal hand-rolling tobacco.

A total of around £28,000 worth of cigarettes and tobacco were confiscated.

Inspections were carried out by Sussex Police and East Sussex Trading Standards officers on Thursday, March 31.

The discovery included 18,500 illegal cigarettes. Credit: East Sussex County Council

Cllr Rupert Simmons, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for economy said: “This result shows our commitment to ridding the county of illegal tobacco which brings organised crime into our communities, undermines efforts to discourage smoking and encourages tobacco use among young people due to cheaper prices.”

Richard Strawson, East Sussex Trading Standards manager, added: “As well as seizing tobacco products with a retail value of £28,000, we have also gathered intelligence which will help us and other agencies target further work to tackle the criminality.

“I hope that this significant discovery sends out a warning to anyone else involved in the sale of illegal tobacco that it is only a matter of time before we catch up with you.”

Spot checks were carried out by Trading standards officers on Thursday 31 March. Credit: East Sussex County Council

Darrell Gale, Director of Public Health in East Sussex said: “Public Health will continue to support the excellent work of our local enforcement agencies.

"This result helps protect local children from becoming dependent on tobacco.

“There are an estimated 57,000 smokers in East Sussex and, each year, approximately 1000 deaths in the county are attributable to smoking.

"Most smokers started before they were 18 and illegal tobacco is sold at pocket money prices getting local children, in the poorest parts of the county, addicted to tobacco, perpetuating the cycle of health inequalities.”