Trans woman Alyssa Henley has been speaking to ITV Meridian's Mel Bloor

A protest is to be held in Reading tomorrow (Saturday) calling on the Government to include transgender people in forthcoming legislation to ban conversion therapy.

Last week, the Government announced it will make the practice illegal for lesbian, gay and bi-sexual people only.

The decision has led to a huge backlash from LGBT+ charities and communities.

The Government has said there are complexities and sensitives which needed to be worked through, describing it as a legally complex area.

The move has led to criticism from LGBT+ organisations, including Stonewall, and the cancellation of the government's first LGBT conference.

A spokesperson for Support U, based in Reading, said: "Conversion therapy is a traumatic practice for many individuals and can have very serious consequences to mental and physical health.

"As a service that delivers mental health support to the LGBT+ community, we are concerned at recent developments in this area and fundamentally believe that including all of our communities in the ban is essential.

"With reported uplifts in transphobia, abuse and hate crimes, now more than ever it's important that the whole LGBT+ community and its allies stand together to drive the message of equality and safety for all."

WATCH: Support U's Chief Executive, Lorna McArdle, says the ban must protect trans people too

In a statement, the government sought to clarify why it had decided to exclude transgender people from the ban.

“The government has a proud record on LGBT rights, and the prime minister is committed to bringing forward legislation to ban conversion therapy. Recognising the complexity of issues and need for further careful thought, we will carry out separate work to consider the issue of transgender conversion therapy further.

“This is a legally complex area and we have a responsibility to ensure unintended consequences are not written into legislation, particularly in the case of under-18s.”

The protest will take place in Market Place, Reading on Saturday 9th April at 5pm.

