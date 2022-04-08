Man in serious condition in hospital following stabbing in Bournemouth

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in Bournemouth.

Police were called to Argyll Road at 10.36am yesterday morning (Thursday 7 April 2022) to a report that a man had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 34-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detective Inspector Shaun Inkpen, of Bournemouth CID, said “We are continuing to carry out enquiries into this incident and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened to please come forward.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident, or who has any information that might assist our investigation.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as we carry out enquiries and officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/do-it-online, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220054632.